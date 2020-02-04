Safety is focus for Wuhan repatriation flight - E tu

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 14:20

Union safety reps and delegates are closely monitoring the safety of all cabin crew, ground crew, cleaners and catering staff involved in the Wuhan repatriation flight.

The union has been working to ensure E tū Aviation workers have a voice in the preparations and that all the crew and passengers on board get back to New Zealand safe and sound.

Savage, E tū Head of Aviation, says, "Union workplace leaders are focussed on ensuring New Zealand aviation safety standards are maintained so that the flight can happen as soon as it gets clearance.

"Both E tū and Air New Zealand will work productively to deal with any unexpected operational changes that might arise. We look forward to the flight completing its mission and returning to New Zealand tomorrow night."