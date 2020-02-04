Marsden School hosts Barbara Arrowsmith-Young

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 14:49

International best-selling author and founder of the Arrowsmith cognitive learning program, Canadian Barbara Arrowsmith-Young will be speaking at a free event at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on the evening of 25 February, followed by a book signing. Arrowsmith-Young developed the ground-breaking Arrowsmith Program to help students, especially those with learning difficulties like dyslexia, attention deficit issues and auditory processing difficulties, retrain their brains utilising the principles of neuroplasticity.

The Arrowsmith Program, available at Marsden for Marsden and non-Marsden students, uses exercises to stimulate areas of the brain responsible for skills such as reading, writing, listening, processing, coordination, logical thinking and social awareness. You are invited to hear about this innovative educational approach and learn about the latest research into neuroplasticity.

Marsden student Olivia wrote about her experience of the Arrowsmith Program at Marsden for the school magazine, saying: "Before doing Arrowsmith, I spent ages and ages trying to write one paragraph. I had the ideas but they would not flow. I found working with numbers hard and I had slow processing. I took longer to lock something into my learning. I found it hard to talk to people because I did not know what to say to them. I felt shy about going up to people and because of this, my confidence was not great. I have now finished my third year of doing Arrowsmith and I can say that 2019 was my best year yet. Every year I am more confident."

The updated edition of Arrowsmith-Young’s international bestseller ‘The Woman Who Changed Her Brain’ includes a new chapter with case studies from Arrowsmith-Young’s more than forty years of working with both children and adults. It also examines the latest independent studies on the efficacy of the Arrowsmith Program, which empirically show the positive impact of cognitive exercises on students’ brains.

Register to hear Barbara Arrowsmith-Young speak on Tuesday 25 February 2020, 7pm-8.30pm, Marsden School Auditorium, Marsden Ave, Karori: marsden.school.nz/about/whats-on-now/

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been providing quality independent education for over 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum, with a strong emphasis on student wellbeing. Marsden is New Zealand’s first Visible WellbeingTM school. Marsden provides education for girls from Years 1-13 and has a co-ed Preschool. marsden.school.nz