Police attended a firearms incident in Otaki at 1:00 pm today where shots were fired.
One person has been arrested and there were no injuries.
Police are still looking for two witnesses, we would encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to Police to do so.
Police would like to reassure the public that there is not thought to be any risk to safety.
