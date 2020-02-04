Traffic management for Bulli Point roadworks revised to reflect community feedback - NZTA

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:04

Works to improve the quality and longevity of State Highway 1 at Bulli Point, south of Taupō, will get underway from Sunday 16 February under a revised traffic management plan.

Acting Waikato Systems Manager Rob Campbell says the schedule for the works has been revised to better accommodate road user requirements, following concerns from the community about the timing of the planned road closures.

"Full road closures, which had been planned for between 6pm and 6am, will now take place between 7pm and 5am to allow more time for people commuting between Turangi and Taupo. Outside these hours the road will be down to one lane, with Stop/Go traffic management in place.

"All works will stop from 5pm every Friday afternoon through to Sunday evening.

"We appreciate this will be a challenging time for motorists and the community in general, and we will be working with Taupo District Council, emergency services and our contractors to keep the community informed of progress."

Mr Campbell says the project team is meeting with emergency services in the area to confirm details of the traffic management plan and to ascertain their requirements including emergency vehicle access, height/weight restrictions and priority access for staff/volunteers.

"It is standard practice to allow emergency services through a work site once the site has been made safe to do so. Our contractors are fully aware of the contingency plans in place should this be required and will manage emergency services through the site safely.

"The Transport Agency thanks road users for their patience."

Detour information

From Turangi, the northbound detour will be via SH 41, on to SH 32 and then Poihipi Road to Taupo. Through traffic should use SH32 to Tokoroa. The Southbound detour will be in reverse.

For a journey between Turangi and Taupo the detour will add an extra 40 to 45 minutes over and above the normal 45-minute journey time via SH1 Turangi to Taupo. The total travel time is approximately 1.5hrs.

Where the road closure will be in place from 7pm we would encourage motorists to complete their travel well before then as the contractors will be setting up traffic management and this may cause delays.

About the work programme

The programme includes the installation of a roadside culvert, the construction of retaining walls on both sides of Bulli Point to protect against subsidence, and asphalt resurfacing along 2.2km of the highway.

The first big piece of work will be the construction of retaining walls on both sides of Bulli Point, to protect against subsidence.

The Transport Agency acknowledges that the work will be an inconvenience to motorists, however, combining the work is much more efficient for road users and the community as it minimises the duration of closures.

These works are needed to avoid significant issues that would see the road closed completely for a much longer period in the future.

See our previous media release Major road upgrades to SH1 at Bulli Point in February and March for further information about the works.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)