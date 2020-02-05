Fire near Tikokino closes State Highway 50

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 05:24

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has closed State Highway 50 just north of Tikokino as they fight a 20-hectare fire burning in the area.

Area Commander Ken Cooper said the road would be closed until at least midday.

"We’ve had to close the road for people’s safety, and to allow us to get helicopters into the area to fight the blaze.

"Anyone traveling in the area will need to take an alternate route until we can safely re-open the road."

Mr Cooper said the fire was on land that was a mixture of forestry and grass.

One property has been evacuated and three are on stand-by to evacuate.