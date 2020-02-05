SH2 closed following truck crash

|
State Highway Two, Mangatawhiri, is blocked following a crash involving two trucks.
Police were alerted around 7.15am.
One person is reported to have received moderate injuries and another minor injuries.
The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
