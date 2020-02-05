Serious crash on Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link Road, Papamoa Beach.
The crash involving two vehicles was reported at 7.01am.
Early reports indicate one person has moderate injuries.
The westbound lane is closed, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice