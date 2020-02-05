New Zealand Scholarship results released today - NZQA

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 09:01

More than 9,800 students who sat New Zealand Scholarship examinations in 2019 can now log into the NZQA website to check their results.

Of those who sat New Zealand Scholarship, 2,138 students were awarded one or more scholarships across the 35 subjects.

New Zealand Scholarship assesses students on their ability to demonstrate high-level critical thinking, abstraction and generalisation.

"New Zealand Scholarship is regarded as the most prestigious secondary school award in the country," says NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Assessment, Kristine Kilkelly.

"New Zealand Scholarship is designed to challenge the very best students and offers financial rewards for those going on to full-time tertiary study in New Zealand."

"All Scholarship recipients deserve to be congratulated for their hard work and achievement."

The names of Premier Award, Outstanding Scholar Award and Top Scholar Award winners will be posted on our website on the afternoon of 7 February.