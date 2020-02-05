Banking services are essential services - Banking Ombudsman

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 09:44

TVNZ’s coverage of banks exiting their customers highlights the need for their services to be seen as essential services, not just retail products says Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden.

"We quite regularly have people contact us because their accounts have been closed. Where that’s about anti-money laundering requirements not being met banks don’t have a choice, but in other cases it can be a matter of policy rather than law.

"Taking banking services from a customer can significantly impact that person’s ability to participate in society and manage their affairs. Banks are required to act fairly and reasonably.

"Because of the implications, especially for people who are often already vulnerable, exiting a customer is not a decision that should be taken lightly.

"Banking services are central to how people navigate society and as such any decision to close a basic account should be for good reason.

"Getting a consistent understanding of this is part of the culture change we want to see in the sector."

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is a free and independent service providing support for fair banking outcomes.