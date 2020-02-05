The ACC says "Eating’s cheating" is "just not cricket"

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 10:07

A new campaign fronted by The Alternative Commentary Collective aims to bowl over the idea that "eating’s cheating" when it comes to drinking alcohol.

Supported by responsible drinking organisation Cheers NZ, the popular group of comedians and broadcasters with their unique approach to cricket commentary, have launched a campaign to share the message that alcohol and food o together. This includes a hunt to find a name for The ACC’s favourite "eating’s not cheating" burgers.

Across the next three Black Caps versus India one-day international matches, the ACC is putting up their favourite burger recipes, including a unique and quintessential ingredient that reflects the distinct personality trait of chosen members.

The audience will be asked to come up with a name for the burger to go into the draw to win a $1000 Summer Burger Pack - and the burgers will be cooked at the lunch break, with recipes shared online.

"Kiwis love a beer when watching the cricket. A long day in the sun with a drink now and then sounds ideal for many kiwis. But it can quickly lead to a disastrous day out without food, water and pacing yourself," says Cheers NZ spokesman Matt Claridge.

"Teaming up with the ACC is a fantastic way to remind Kiwis that food and alcohol go together."

The ACC team agrees.

"We can all forget to eat when we drink sometimes," says The ACC’s Mike Lane.

"What a great campaign to get in behind with Cheers because who doesn't love a cheeky burger? We can't wait to try a new Burger recipe each day across the Indian ODIs."

The One Day International matches between the Black Caps and India will be held today, Saturday 8 February and Tuesday 11 February.