Two injured following crash - Serious crash, Burnside, Christchurch

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 11:20

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Grahams Road and Memorial Avenue in Burnside, Christchurch.

The crash involved a motorbike and a van.

Police were advised of the incident around 10.30am.

Initial indications are the rider and passenger of the motorbike have received moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.