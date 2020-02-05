Delays travelling Southland

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 11:41

Otago travellers planning to drive to Southland are being asked not to start driving south until the state highways have reopened.

Otago Civil Defence Group Controller Richard Saunders said that people should stay where they are, rather than heading south and waiting at roadblocks or in towns along the way.

SH1 is closed between Clinton and Gore, as are the alternative routes SH93 Clinton to Mataura and SH90 Tapanui to McNab. SH6 is closed between Frankton and Lumsden. Local roads in all these areas are also affected, and there are no detours.

"With the risk of further flooding in Balclutha, we want to avoid having travellers waiting in the town today. We also ask people to respect "road closed" signs and barriers, which are there for safety.

While the weather has improved, there is a significant amount of flooding affecting roads and bridges. Intending travellers should check the NZTA website https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for updates.