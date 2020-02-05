Two Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 20:47

Two Lotto players from Hastings and Wanaka will have extra reason to celebrate this Waitangi Day after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Hastings in Hastings and Albert Town Four Square in Wanaka.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.