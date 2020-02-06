One person seriously injured following crash

|
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Mako Mako Road, Levin.
Police were notified of the crash, involving a car and motorcycle, around 11.15am.
The motorcyclist is seriously injured and has been transported to Palmerston North Hospital.
The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
