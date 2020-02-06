Former Mataura paper mill 'not been affected by flood waters'

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 15:01

Assessments this morning of the ouvea premix stored in the former Mataura paper mill found it has not been affected by flood waters.

An inspection by Council staff and FENZ was carried out. As well as finding no flood waters had entered the building, it was determined the mill was structurally sound.

The Alliance Group’s Mataura plant and the Mataura Bridge have also been inspected and cleared by emergency services and specialist personal.

The Council and emergency services were now working as quickly as possible to get a plan in place to get Mataura residents back into their homes.

In Gore, Ontario Street residents and business owners were still unable to get back into their properties.

This afternoon there were multiple pumps getting rid of flood waters, in a bid to open the street. A significant amount of water entered several properties, which will take some time to clean up.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the Council appreciated it has been a testing time for residents who had been evacuated from their home.

Mr Hicks acknowledged peoples’ frustrations at having their lives disrupted.

"We are sorry we haven’t been able to get information to residents as quickly as we would have liked."

Mr Hicks commended Council staff and emergency services for their efforts over the last couple of days.

"This has been one of the most significant events for our District and I am proud at how our community has come together."