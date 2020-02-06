Dunlops Road and Daiken Fires - update

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 15:44

The Dunlops Road fire continues to burn along the riverbank in the vicinity of Dunlops Road, Loburn, while the Daiken Fire is burning along the riverbank to the east of the Ashley-Loburn Bridge.

Both fires remain contained and perimeters established, they are now classified as under control, however there is still subsurface burning.

Full firefighting operations resumed this morning and with cool damp conditions, the focus is on up-lifting the deep-seated burn areas and improving containment lines.

The fire is still within its containment lines and no properties are currently at risk.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Dale Wilhelm would like to thank the community for staying away from the area’s and allowing us to work in the hard and arduous conditions, "we understand that the Ashley Riverbed is a fantastic recreational area and the fires have impacted on people being able to use these but we thank them for staying out of the area. This has allowed us to work as quickly as possible to contain and control these fires."

There will still be crews working tomorrow, however we are scaling back on the resources over the next two days, as we work towards handing the land back to the owner, ECAN.

North Canterbury remains in a Prohibited Fire Season and people should avoid any activities that have the potential to cause sparks.

If people have any concerns, they should immediately dial 111