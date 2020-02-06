Highway from Frankton, Queenstown into Southland, SH6 has reopened

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 16:07

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reopened SH6 from Queenstown’s Frankton to Kingston and Five Rivers in Southland after 3 pm this afternoon, after morning and yesterday evening convoys to allow traffic out of Te Anau and Queenstown.

Mataura highways remaining closed overnight

The two highways through the central part of the lower South Island which remain closed are SH93 Clinton to Mataura and SH1 Mataura to Gore, both due to flooding and Civil Defence concerns. Civil Defence will reassess their closed status at 8 am Friday, 7 February.

Check the Transport Agency’s website for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14

Other changes since this morning

SH96 Mataura to Te Tipua and onto Winton reopened around midday today and SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui reopened around 3 pm with a 30 km/ hour speed restriction.

Other information on the Milford Road highway remain unchanged and are in our earlier media update, noting that there is access around Gore to Invercargill : https://nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/waitangi-day-morning-update-for-flooding-and-highway-access-southland-and-otago-gore-reconnected/

Civil Defence links in the above release also.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)