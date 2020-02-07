Crash blocking SH29 in Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty

|
State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, is blocked following a crash involving a car and a truck.
Police were alerted around 6.15am.
One person is reported to have received minor injuries.
The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
