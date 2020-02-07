Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 10:49

QLDC to introduce speed limit changes

Queenstown Lakes District Council will introduce a number of changes to speed limits around the district from 10 February.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the new speed limits are the first to be introduced following the adoption of a revised Speed Limits Bylaw in August 2019.

"Our district is continuing to grow rapidly, leading to an increase in the number and types of vehicles using the roads. While we’re also working on ways to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, lowering the speed limits will play an important role in improving the safety of our roads for all users such as school children, pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, heavy vehicles, commuters and visitors," he said.

The changes to be introduced from 10 February include:

Road Current speed New permanent speed limit from 10 February

Within the Arrowtown Urban Boundary

50km/h 40km/h

Aubrey Road (from Anderson Road intersection to Albert Town roundabout)

70km/h 60km/h

Gorge Road (from Coronet peak junction to Watties track junction)

70km/h 50km/h

Cardrona Valley Road (from township to distillery)

100km/h 80km/h

Peninsula Road, Kelvin Heights 70km/h 50km/h

Mr Hansby said motorists will need to be alert.

"Signage will be going up over the next week so it should be quite obvious to people who use those roads regularly where a change will be taking place," he said.

"All motorists should be checking signs and making sure they’re driving to the correct limit."

Further consultation on a number of other speed limit changes, including Ballantyne Road, Beacon Point Road, Mt Aspiring Road, Cemetery Road, Arrowtown Town Centre and urban areas of WÄnaka, is planned for later in February. Details of how to take part in the consultation will be announced soon.