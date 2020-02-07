Tokoroa clock tower to be removed

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 11:44

The Tokoroa clock tower was recently assessed by a structural engineer and needs to be removed due to structural instability.

"The Bridge Street roundabout is busy and with the Tokoroa CBD development likely to increase visitor traffic, we simply can’t take the risk of the tower coming down on a vehicle or pedestrian,’ said Ted Anderson, Council’s Assets Group Manager.

The Rotary Club kindly donated the clock tower 50 years ago in 1970. Unfortunately, the structure has become unstable over time and the assessment indicates that removal is the best option before it falls down. It is unlikely to stand up against further heavy winds or earth tremors and/or quakes. Council has liaised with Rotary.

Since March last year, time has stood still for the clock. As part of the Tokoroa CBD project, it was disconnected from mains power and solar power installed as an interim power source; sadly the solar panels were stolen after only several days. Council decided it was unwise to spend further money on the clock until its future was clear.

Council will discuss options going forward.