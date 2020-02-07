Drive safe and arrive alive - NZ Police

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 12:30

Police and the NZ Transport Agency are urging motorists in Otago and Southland to take extra care on the roads this weekend.

The state of emergency in Southland is causing increased traffic on secondary routes.

At the same time, many people have taken a long weekend meaning increased traffic on all roads, and we have people travelling to Dunedin for the Queen concert on Monday, and the Burt Munro Challenge motorcycle rally is underway.

"There have been too many fatalities on Southern roads recently - seven in the last fortnight.

We do not want to see any more this weekend," says Acting Southern District Commander, Superintendent Darryl Sweeney.

"We are working with our road safety partner the NZ Transport Agency to mitigate the risk, but we need people to slow down and take care.

It’s going to be busy, so motorists should allow extra time and remember to share, take regular breaks and maintain their focus.

"Put your phone away, stay focused on the task at hand.

Please also make sure everyone in the car has the appropriate restraints on and of course never drive impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue.

"Given the number of motorbikes on the road at the moment it’s also a timely reminder for motorists and motorcyclists to watch out for each other on the road.

Motorcyclists should also ensure they are wearing appropriate safety gear.

"We want everyone using our roads this weekend to arrive alive," says Superintendent Sweeney.

NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown says contractors are working hard throughout the region to repair state highways as the clean-up effort continues, with speed restrictions and stop-go controls in place on a number of state highways.

The Transport Agency asks motorists to be patient and to comply with all temporary speed restrictions, which are in place to ensure the safety of the men and women working to repair the roads, as well as for the safety of drivers and their passengers.