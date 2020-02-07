Boil water alert remains for parts of Mt Pleasant

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 14:25

A boil water notice for parts of Mt Pleasant will remain in place over the weekend as a precaution.

Residents in some areas of the suburb were advised on Wednesday afternoon to boil their water following a loss of pressure in the water mains that supply the area.

In an update today, Christchurch City Council Three Waters and Waste Reticulation Manager Tim Drennan says residents in the affected area should continue to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice until Christchurch City Council advises that it is safe to use.

See a high-resolution map of the affected area.

The boil water notice was introduced as a precaution because the city’s water supply network relies on a constant pressure to prevent any contaminants entering pipes.

If the pressure drops, there is a chance the water could become contaminated when it starts flowing again.

Mr Drennan says staff have been regularly testing the water supply in the area and the results have been clear.

"There are no signs of contamination at this stage but we would like to continue testing for a few more days so we can be sure there are no issues."

Council staff are still investigating the cause of the water pressure problem.

Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill bugs. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding one teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes.

Any Mt Pleasant residents who do not have water should contact the Council’s call centre on 03 941 8999.