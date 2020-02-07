Tokoroa Transfer Station construction set to start

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 15:35

Users of the Tokoroa landfill site will begin to see changes from Monday 10 February as work on the Tokoroa Transfer Station starts with site handover to Civil Construction Services (CCS).

The new Transfer Station will be located in the paddock on the right hand side as you enter the landfill site. Council owns this land.

The total budget for the project is $3.637m. The project includes earthworks and construction of the three water service lines, the main transfer station building, installation of a new kiosk and weighbridge and a new swale drain for stormwater.

Following public consultation in January last year, Council decided to construct a transfer station and close the landfill rather than build a new landfill. The key reasons for this decision include reduced environmental and safety concerns, best value solution for ratepayers, reduced liability issues regarding aspects out of our control (eg, carbon credits, resource consent criteria), costly legislative constraints and to provide support to the South Waikato Achievement Trust (SWAT) to further enhance the re-use and recovery of materials.

This project will be complete in time for our landfill closure in October this year. Once up and running, we will begin transporting our waste out of the district to the larger Hampton Downs facility.