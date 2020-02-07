Clutha District weather update - CTOC

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 15:47

This is the last update for this weather event. Further updates about ongoing water and roading issues will be posted to Council’s website and Facebook pages as normal.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Shortly before 3.00 pm this afternoon, the State of Local Emergency for Clutha District was lifted.

Council is now transitioning to the Recovery phase as our focus shifts to assessment and repair of damage to our roads and other infrastructure. Some of this work may take some time, and we ask all affected residents to bear with us.

HOSPITAL CREEK

The water level in the Hospital Creek retention pond in Balclutha has been reduced to the point where pumping is no longer necessary and the gravity-fed drain will empty the remains of the pond over time.

CONSERVE WATER

While our water treatment plants are recovering we are asking residents on all urban and rural water schemes to continue to conserve water over the weekend. Normal service should be resumed by Monday.

BOIL WATER

Please continue to boil all drinking water if you are on any of the following rural schemes: Balmoral 1, Balmoral 2, Glenkich, Moa Flat, Richardson North, Tuapeka East and Tuapeka West.

LOCAL ROADING UPDATE

Our contractors have managed to make many roads serviceable and safe to use. However, we will continue to assess roads from Monday morning and more damage will come to light. We ask everyone to take care.

Please do NOT drive down the closed roads listed below. They may look fine, but be badly damaged and are a danger to use. Road users need to be aware that any damage done to their vehicles on closed roads is not covered by insurance and by driving through the flood waters they are causing additional unnecessary damage to already affected properties.

This is a list of what we know about our local roads. THIS IS NOT A COMPETE LIST OF DAMAGED ROADS

Roads now opened:

- Barrata Creek Road - open

- Clutha Valley Road - open except for Barnego Road section. Access via Gormack Street in Balclutha.

- Kakapuaka - open one lane

- Popotunoa School Rd, - open with care

- Rongahere Road - open

Top 5 worst roads at the moment are:

- Begg’s Track - complete washout

- Burning Plains - complete washout

- Chapman Rd - complete washout

- Kelso corner - seal damage

- West Otago Rd - seal damage

These roads remain closed:

- Beggs Track Road

- Burning Plain Road

- Chapman Road

- Pomahaka River Rd

- Holgate Road

- King Road

- Koi Flat Rd

- Ross Road

- Winslade Road