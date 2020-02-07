Mokau crash victim named

|
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died yesterday following a crash on SH3 around two kilometres south of Mokau.
He was Christopher David McKay, 54, of Hawea.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Police on 105 and quote file 200207/8063.
