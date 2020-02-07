Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 18:59

Flood waters entered 21 homes in the Gore District during this week’s civil defence emergency.

An assessment of the worst affected properties in Gore, Mataura and rural areas was carried out today by the Gore District Council’s building team, with assistance from Southland District Council.

There were three houses in Ontario Street, Gore, 16 houses in Mataura and two rural homes inundated by flood waters. The highest level in any of the properties was about 500mm.

Gore controller Ian Davidson-Watts said the assessment was quite a revelation. "The flooding scenes on Wednesday and Thursday were quite extraordinary. We were fearing the worst.

"It has been devastating for people whose properties were flooded. However, it could have been much worse."

There could be one or two more houses identified over the next few days, but the number affected was low compared to the spread of flood waters, he said.

"It appears roading and other infrastructure has borne the brunt of the force of the flood waters. It will be some time before we can fully assess and quantify the damage, particularly given the size of our roading network."

About 50 families had visited the community support centre in Mataura throughout the day.

Ontario Street residents and business owners were this morning allowed back into their properties. It remains closed at the southern end.

A boil water notice remains in place for Gore, Mataura and the Otama Water Supply Scheme. It is unlikely to be lifted before early next week.

Water tankers were at Gore High School, the East Gore Arts Centre and the Mataura community centre. The Council is advising people to stay away from Hamilton Park as there’s still surface flooding and there are concerns about damage to trees, which means they could fall.

The clean-up started today in earnest in Mataura. Council contractors will be collecting rubbish from flood affected properties in the town in the afternoon for the next seven days.

There will also be an extra wheelie bin collection next week for the town. Collection days will be:

Monday 10 February - recycling

Friday 14 February - rubbish

Monday 17 February - rubbish

There is significant scouring of some key roads around the District. A lot of seal has been ripped up and there is gouging underneath. The Council is advising motorists to take care.

Our contractors and staff are working to ensure the roads are safe and that closed roads are reopened as soon as possible.