Southlanders urged to check on their mates

Saturday, 8 February, 2020 - 18:31

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland.

Unprecedented rainfall in the past week across Southland has seen widespread damage and while the rain might have stopped, it’s still just as important to check on your mates.

Support agencies are coming out in force to support Southlanders as the effects of flooding becomes evident. Southland Emergency Management Controller Marcus Roy urges those feeling unwell or stressed to reach out for help.

"If you do find your stress levels are beginning to have an impact on your day to day quality of life, if you’re not sleeping or finding it hard to make decisions then it’s time to talk with your GP or a trusted health professional."

Rural Support Trust have been reaching out to rural residents today and checking on their welfare. The Trust have contacted three quarters of the 1173 farmers believed to be impacted by the floods.

The Trust have been asking rural residents if they’ve been affected by the floods, if they’re doing ok, if they have need any immediate assistance and if their livestock is ok. They are also advising of the availability of the "Farmy Army" for further support. Those categorised as needing support will be contacted regularly by the Trust.

If you are concerned about the wellbeing of someone else you can:

Ring 111 if it is an immediate emergency and ask for Police or the Early Mental Health Response Service

You can talk with Southland Mental Health Emergency Services or the hospital’s Emergency Department on Kew Rd in an emergency. Ring 0800 467 846 and then select 1 for Southland.

If the person you are concerned about is under 18 you can contact Child and Adolescent Family Services on 03 214 5753 or 0800 44 33 66.

Other support available includes:

A Government Helpline is open seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm. Call 0800 779 997 if you:

âªï¸ would like assistance

âªï¸ are struggling to financially support yourself, or your family

âªï¸ would like more information about how the Ministry of Social Development can help.

The Southland Mayoral Relief Fund is will be available for those severely affected by the floods. Information on how to apply will be available next week.

By contacting Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254

Other information and resources can be found at:

www.farmstrong.co.nz

www.depression.org.nz

www.skylight.org.nz

www.fedfarm.org.nz