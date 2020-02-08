Road closed following serious crash in Flaxmere

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Kirkwood Rd, Flaxmere.
Police were called about 6.30pm.
Initial reports suggest one person, the sole occupant, has been seriously injured.
The road is closed with diversions are in place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
