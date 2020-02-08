Second body recovered from the Makarora River

Saturday, 8 February, 2020 - 21:05

Police have today recovered a second body in the Makarora River, in the Mount Aspiring National Park.

Around 12:30pm a body was discovered in the river by a member of the public, who notified Police.

The body was found in the same area that another body was located yesterday around 5:15pm.

Following initial enquiries Police believe the two people may have been tramping together.

Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances of their deaths however neither is being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Formal identification of both individuals is underway.