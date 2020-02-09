Two-vehicle collision on The Coastal Highway at Mapua

Sunday, 9 February, 2020 - 06:31

Emergency services were called to a serious two-car crash on The Coastal Highway (SH60) at Mapua about 2am.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Police are not yet in a position to confirm the nature of any injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit remains on scene and road closures are in place between Apple Valley Road and Gardner Valley Road.

Further detail will be released when available.