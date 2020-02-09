Vegetation fire in the Rangitkei district now contained

Sunday, 9 February, 2020 - 10:25

The vegetation fire in the Rangitkei district, near Santoft on Brandon Hall and Pukepapa roads, is now contained.

Firefighters have returned to the site this morning to continue mopping up, damping hot spots and monitoring for any flare ups.

There are nine fire trucks, two water tankers, a command unit, two helicopters and support crews at the scene.

People are reminded to stay away from the area so firefighters can continue managing the fire.