One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Ohinewai

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Ohinewai.
The vehicle collided with a barrier and came to rest on a rail line about 1.10am.
The woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she later died.
A diversion at Tainui Bridge remains in place this morning for northbound traffic.
Rail services were expected to resume after 6am.
