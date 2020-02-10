One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Ohinewai

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 06:26

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Ohinewai.

The vehicle collided with a barrier and came to rest on a rail line about 1.10am.

The woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she later died.

A diversion at Tainui Bridge remains in place this morning for northbound traffic.

Rail services were expected to resume after 6am.