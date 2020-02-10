Police car and cyclist collide in Otahuhu

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 06:55

Police are the scene of a crash on Atkinson Avenue in Otahuhu after a Police car and cyclist have collided.

The cyclist has moderate to minor injuries and is being checked over at Middlemore Hospital.

Atkinson Avenue is closed between King Street and Avenue Road.

As it involved a Police vehicle, the Serious Crash Unit is attending and will investigate.

The officers are not injured and are being supported.