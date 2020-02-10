Strong enrolments growth at Open Polytechnic

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 08:46

National online learning provider Open Polytechnic of New Zealand recorded a significant increase in learner enrolments for 2019.

Open Polytechnic recorded a 4% increase in equivalent full-time student (EFTS) numbers in 2019 to reach 5641 EFTS.

Open Polytechnic is the sector’s largest provider in terms of individual students where it enrols one-in-four of all learners at institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs).

Chief Executive Dr Caroline Seelig said programmes across the Polytechnic’s portfolio were driving growth including information technology, business, horticulture, construction, early childhood, financial services, legal executive and psychology.

"We’ve developed a strong suite of work-relevant programmes and we have a good understanding of our market.

"At the same time, we focus on flexible learning to help people upskill and re-skill and that is very much in tune with today’s world of work."

Dr Seelig said the momentum in enrolments was continuing, with the early EFTS count for 2020 up more than 10% on the same time last year.