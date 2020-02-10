Cyclone UESI forms, will move into Tasman Sea - WeatherWatch

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 08:46

A new tropical cyclone has formed north west of New Zealand and east of Queensland over the Coral Sea with another cyclone likely north east of NZ next week.

Cyclone Uesi was named by the Fiji Met Service and as of 8:45am Monday NZDT was a Category 1 tropical storm near Vanuatu to the west.

It is expected to strengthen in the days ahead and reach Category 2, maybe even Severe Category 3 as it moves south towards New Caledonia, then into the Tasman Sea area.

It's like Uesi will brush the western side of NEW CALEDONIA on Wednesday - or go directly over the French island.

On Friday this week Cyclone Uesi - or the remnants of the storm - will be near eastern Australia and will help feed even more heavy rain into the east from Brisbane to Sydney.

High pressure looks to remain in place over New Zealand with an easterly flow at the top of the country helping to guide this cyclone westwards towards Australia and then southwards down the Tasman Sea.

One week from now the remnants of Uesi will likely drop away into the Southern Ocean between Tasmania and Fiordland - but there is a chance it could pull closer to NZ and bring heavy rain to the West Coast in a week from now. Modelling, unfortunately, seems to agree the North Island won't likely be exposed to rain from this event.

ANOTHER BIGGER CYCLONE AFTER:

As the remnants of Uesi drift closer to NZ early next week a much larger tropical cyclone will likely be to our north. As early as this Friday the next storm will be forming north to north east of FIJI.

The islands of TONGA look most exposed next Monday, Feb 17th, to a possible direct hit. This second tropical cyclone may also feed very heavy rain into SAMOA.

By next Wednesday (Feb 19) this second cyclone should be well east of New Zealand, nor bringing much needed rain to the North Island due to high pressure being stuck in place over NZ still.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz