Computer Classes Prove Popular - Hurunui District Council

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 09:51

The Hurunui District Library in Amberley has been running free classes helping people navigate their computers, smartphones and other interests of the digital world.

The classes are part of a community based training programme called Stepping Up. They are ever increasing in popularity and registrations continue to grow.

‘Stepping Up’ offers over 30 modules relating to different digital technologies. Each module lasts about two hours and is run by library staff. Attendees have been learning in a relaxed group setting, sharing tips, experiences and a chuckle now and then.

District Librarian, Mark O’Connell said "It’s very nice to now be offering these courses in the Hurunui. They have been received with a lot of enthusiasm by both staff and the community".

The classes are addressing a community desire for education around digital technology. This need has been expressed by Hurunui residents to library staff and to Ange Davidson, council’s Hurunui Age Friendly Communities Coordinator. Davidson said a number of older residents identified continued education as a priority for them in her recent Hurunui Age-Friendly Communities research.

"Training in computers and smartphones was what many people wanted," she said.

"A lot of key social services and community information is now on-line, which can create a digital divide that effectively isolates some people. A person may be given a device by a family member to help them stay in touch, but without continued support these devices can end up on the shelf".

To view upcoming courses and register (registration is essential) go online to www.steppingup.nz or contact the Hurunui Memorial Library for assistance.