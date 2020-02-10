TVNZ Breakfast hits Hamilton with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 10:21

TVNZ Breakfast broadcast LIVE from Hamilton this morning in partnership with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

In the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February, John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty are travelling around the country to meet past and present Local Hero Award winners, to see the difference everyday New Zealanders make in their communities.

In the sunny Waikato, Breakfast met with Ravinder Powar. Ravinder has dedicated 40 years of service to helping migrants settle in. President of the Waikato Multicultural Council, Ravinder has assisted over 5000 people feel welcome in their new communities. John Campbell congratulated Ravinder on his outstanding contribution over the years.

Hayley also spoke with former Kiwibank Local Hero winner, Carl Jackson. Carl spoke about creating support systems for young New Zealanders and the challenges grassroots services come up against. Carl spoke about the responsibility government has to ensure we walk back New Zealand’s youth suicide statistics.

Breakfast travels to Napier tomorrow followed by Greytown, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Venues for the week are as follows:

Monday: Hamilton - 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton

Tuesday: Napier - Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Wednesday: Greytown - 169 Main Street

Thursday: Blenheim - Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road

Friday: Christchurch - Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury