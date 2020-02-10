Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 11:38

Associate Professor Ella Henry (NgÄtikahu ki Whangaroa, NgÄti Kuri, Te RÄrawa), an academic renowned for her research into and advocacy of MÄori culture, language and leadership, has taken up a new role at AUT’s Business School.

As the inaugural Director of MÄori Advancement, Associate Professor Henry will guide the understanding and implementation of biculturalism in the Business School’s curriculum, research and engagement and partnerships. She will work alongside Associate Professor Khylee Quince, who holds a similar role in AUT’s Law School.

Associate Professor Henry has been part of the AUT whÄnau since 2008, when she joined as a part-time lecturer in MÄori Development and MÄori Media. For the past 11 years, she has conducted her teaching and research in Te Ara Poutama, the Faculty of MÄori and Indigenous Development. Her research interests and expertise span MÄori development, MÄori entrepreneurship, MÄori careers, MÄori media and screen production. Associate Professor Henry, who will join the Department of Management, says she is excited to take up the three-year secondment to assist the Business School on its journey.

"I see this role as a chance to enhance opportunities for MÄori academic and professional staff. I’m looking forward to getting to know the MÄori community here and to explore their aspirations for support and development."

The Associate Professor has already identified a number of priorities including: to work with all members of the School who want to increase their knowledge and understanding of mÄtauranga MÄori; to determine how best to embed mÄtauranga MÄori into the School’s academic programmes; and to facilitate and broker relationships between the MÄori business community and the Business School.

Professor Kate Kearins is Dean and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business, Economics and Law. She says it is a privilege to welcome Associate Professor Henry to the School and to take her lead in developing a roadmap for the journey towards biculturalism.

"The Director of MÄori Advancement is an important role and we are proud to have two dedicated positions within our faculty. Associate Professor Henry is a highly respected wahine toa who is a valued contributor to both the MÄori community and to academic circles. She will be an asset to the Business School and we look forward to sharing her talents, strengths and expertise with our colleagues and students."