NZ's largest ECE teacher education provider joins UP Education

New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC), the country’s largest provider of early childhood education (ECE) teacher education, has been acquired by UP Education, the largest independent tertiary education provider in New Zealand.

NZTC (NZQA Category 1 provider) educates over 3000 students annually, primarily delivering bachelor degrees and graduate diplomas in early childhood education approved by the Teaching Council Aotearoa New Zealand. It also currently educates over 500 students towards the achievement of Health Assistant study programs ranging from Level 2 to Level 4.

NZTC students study throughout New Zealand and globally. Students from around the world are able to study online, anywhere, anytime in order to gain a range of NZQA approved qualifications.

UP Education, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Rushworth commented, "NZTC is a clear leader in ECE teacher education with an excellent reputation, a strong culture and a long history of delivering outstanding student outcomes."

"Bringing NZTC into the UP Education group builds on our strategy to be a leading education provider in industry sectors with strong employment opportunities for students. We look forward to working with the team at NZTC as the college continues to deliver for the ECE and Health and Wellbeing sectors," says Rushworth.

Selena Fox, Chief Executive of NZTC, says NZTC looks forward to continuing the important work it does for the ECE and Health and Wellbeing sectors with the support of UP Education.

"For almost 40 years, NZTC has been committed to high quality teacher education for the ECE sector. With the sector facing significant teacher shortages, NZTC is committed to continuing to play a critical role in meeting the needs of the sector and supporting the government’s focus increasing the number of qualified early childhood teachers.

"Additionally, we are meeting the needs of increasing demand in the healthcare sector for skilled healthcare assistants. Enrolments for NZTC Health and Wellbeing programmes have risen 60% in the past 12 months, and we have strong relationships with key industry employers to transition these students into the workforce."

Under the new ownership, there will be no changes to NZTC’s leadership or teaching and support staff. NZTC will retain its name, brand and philosophy of educational excellence as it leads the way in supporting the ECE and Health and Wellbeing sectors.

UP Education offers a broad range of education opportunities to students including pathways to university, bachelor degrees, diplomas and certificates across its diverse range of vocational colleges including New Zealand Management Academies, New Zealand School of Tourism, and Yoobee Colleges. It has long-term partnerships in place with globally respected universities, including University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, AUT University, University of Tasmania, Charles Darwin University and the Swinburne University of Technology.