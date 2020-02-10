Call to conserve water in Kinloch continues - council

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 15:14

Level two water restrictions remain in place for Kinloch, with high water usage continuing and forecasts predicting more hot and dry weather to come.

This means sprinkler and outdoor water systems continue to be banned in Kinloch, said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"We are closely monitoring the water usage which continues to exceed the daily limit we are allowed to take for the Kinloch water supply. With such high water usage, this is putting a lot of pressure on the water infrastructure in the settlement.

"If everyone does their bit, we should see a reduction in water use, but everyone does have to be aware that their contribution matters. At this stage, we haven’t seen any reduction in water use and if that continues we may need to look at further measures," he said.

"We put restrictions in place as a last resort so we are hoping the community will help us by reducing water use where possible. The best thing people can do is let us know when people are breaking the rules so we can address that on a case-by-case basis. We have responded to all of the complaints we have received to date, so thank you to those who are being proactive about trying to reduce water," Mr Strongman said.

People could report the use of sprinklers and outdoor watering system by contacting the customer support centre on 0800 ASK TDC (0800275 832) or reporting it via the website or Antenno mobile app.