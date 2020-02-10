It’s Escape Week: Are you prepared to escape in a house fire? - Fire and Emergency

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 15:19

This week marks the start of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s first ‘Escape Week’.

"Escape week focuses on making sure all New Zealanders have a plan to escape their house in a fire," says National Advisor Fire Risk Management Peter Gallagher.

This is the week to make sure that you and your family are prepared for a fire. Get your household to practice your escape plan. Or if you haven’t already made one, it only takes five minute to create a potentially life-saving plan using our simple escape planning tool at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz.

"Using our escape my house tool will make you think about important things that you may not have considered," says Peter Gallagher.

"Things like a second exit in case your normal exit is blocked, making sure you know where your keys are if doors are deadlocked and having a safe meeting place for everyone in your household."

House fires do happen. One occurs about every three hours somewhere in New Zealand, so it’s vital you know what to do and practice how to get out alive.

Making an escape plan on the spot is almost impossible in a fire when you’re scared and disoriented.

"Toxic smoke can make it hard to see, breathe and even think clearly so it’s important that you prepare and know what to do to get to safety before it is too late," says Peter Gallagher.

Take five minutes to survive and make your plan now at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz.