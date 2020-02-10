Police appealing for witnesses to serious assault, Gisborne

|
Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy:
Gisborne Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a serious assault over the weekend.
A woman was seriously injured after a man, who was known to her, allegedly attacked her in the Gisborne area over the night of 7-8 February.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on a number of charges relating to the incident.
Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw a red 1996 Toyota Sprinter Carib station wagon in or near Gisborne during that time period.
In particular, Police would like to speak to a group of hunters in a green four wheel drive vehicle who may have seen or interacted with people in this vehicle.
Witnesses are urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200209/5889, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
