Police appealing for witnesses to serious assault, Gisborne

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 15:30

Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy:

Gisborne Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a serious assault over the weekend.

A woman was seriously injured after a man, who was known to her, allegedly attacked her in the Gisborne area over the night of 7-8 February.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on a number of charges relating to the incident.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw a red 1996 Toyota Sprinter Carib station wagon in or near Gisborne during that time period.

In particular, Police would like to speak to a group of hunters in a green four wheel drive vehicle who may have seen or interacted with people in this vehicle.

Witnesses are urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200209/5889, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.