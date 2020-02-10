Homicide inquiry underway in Rotorua

|
A homicide inquiry is underway after Police were advised on Saturday night (February 8) that a 5-year-old child had passed away at Rotorua Hospital.
Police and ESR subsequently attended a Union Street address to make inquiries into circumstances surrounding the cause of the child’s death.
A post-mortem examination is underway.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a child and appeared in the Rotorua District Court today.
He was remanded in custody to reappear on March 3.
Further charges are likely.
