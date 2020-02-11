Have you seen Emily Hobson?

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 08:12

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate missing Auckland teenager Emily Hobson.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the early hours of 9 February 2020 leaving her address in Glen Eden.

Police and Emily’s family has serious concerns for her wellbeing and safety and we are making significant enquiries in an attempt to locate her.

If you see Emily or you know where she is then please call 111 immediately.

Emily has a shaved head and is described as being 180cm of thin build.

Anyone with information which may assist our enquiries to locate Emily is asked to contact Henderson Police on 105.

You can also send us a private message on Facebook.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.