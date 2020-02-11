To Kohungahunga Atawhai, Parents' and Caregivers' Room, opens tomorrow

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 09:29

Napier’s new parents’ and caregivers’ room, Te KÅhungahunga Atawhai, opens this Wednesday.

Located in Ocean Boulevard, the heart of Napier’s central business district, Te KÅhungahunga Atawhai is intended to be a sanctuary for parents and caregivers of very young children.

It features private feeding spaces, a play area for young children, changing facilities and hot water.

The project was spearheaded by Councillor and Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan, mother to two pre-schoolers, Daniel, four, and Holly, one. "The opening of this space is exciting for so many people I know. I’m really proud to have driven this project for the last two years. Parents and caregivers will now have a safe and accessible place to feed, change and care for young children, which is well overdue for our city and a very welcome addition," she says.

Also involved in the project was first term Councillor Hayley Browne, mum to Matilda, aged nine months.

"A lot of thought has gone into designing this space so that anyone who cares for children can use it. We hope that mums, dads, grandparents, extended whanau and all caregivers find it valuable and helpful as they care for our next generation," says Councillor Browne.

"We also value the feedback of users to see if we can improve the space."

An intimate opening is planned for Wednesday 12 February, which user groups and supporting businesses have been invited to attend.

Caregivers of young children are also reminded that there are changing facilities at the Soundshell Toilets on Marine Parade.