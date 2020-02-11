A for Far North i-SITES

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 13:11

They help more than 355,000 customers each year, but the Far North District Council’s three i-SITE Visitor Information Centres still achieve a near 100 per cent customer satisfaction rating.

Monthly customer satisfaction index scores in surveys undertaken by customer service consultants, CTMA New Zealand, on behalf of the Council averaged 98.8 out of 100 from January to December 2019. Scores topped 100 in four of the 12 months measured.

"The customer satisfaction rating is a phenomenal result," says Visitor Information Services Manager, Julia Crane, of the surveys. These asked i-SITE customers to rate staff on their courtesy, professionalism, understanding of the issue raised, clarity of the response and overall helpfulness.

She attributes the high satisfaction rate to the knowledge, skills and helpful attitude of her staff.

"All i-SITE staff have level four Travel and Tourism Diplomas, some are multi-lingual, and they are familiar with the accommodation and activities they advise visitors on."

The i-SITES also process Council rates payments, parking infringements, and dog registrations for Far North District residents and ratepayers.

"Staff often go the extra mile. They have helped people jump-start cars, driven people to Kerikeri when they have missed a bus, and worked hard to find a family of 10 accommodation over the busy Christmas period."

Their biggest challenge is competing with online booking services, which customers can access on mobile phones and tablets.

"It is very easy to shop around on prices. However, not all tourism operators are online and you don’t get the local knowledge or personal service an i-SITE can offer."

The Council operates i-SITE Visitor Information Centres at Kaitaia, Paihia and Opononi. They provide international visitors, domestic travellers and locals with information and a booking service for activities, attractions, accommodation and transport.

The Bay of Islands i-SITE in Paihia was the busiest during 2019, helping 300,785 people, 85 per cent of all i-SITE customers. The i-SITE sold $1 million more in products and services than any Auckland or Whangarei i-SITE did over the 2018/2019 financial year.