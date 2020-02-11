Call for comment on a new enzyme processing aid - FSANZ

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 13:46

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to permit a new enzyme processing aid from a genetically modified (GM) strain of Aspergillus niger.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the enzyme, glucoamylase, will be used as a processing aid in starch processing and the production of potable alcohol.

The production microorganism in this application has a long history of safe use as a source of enzyme processing aids, including several already permitted in the Code.

"FSANZ has conducted a thorough risk assessment and concluded there are no public health or safety issues associated with the use of this type enzyme," Mr Booth said.

The period for comment closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 24 March 2020.

All FSANZ decisions on applications are notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.