Call for comment on a new processing aid - FSANZ

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 13:45

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to use enzyme alpha-amylase from a genetically modified strain of Aspergillus as a processing aid.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said that the enzyme would be used as a processing aid for starch processing and the production of potable alcohol.

"As the enzyme will be used as a processing aid, it is not present in the final food."

"FSANZ has undertaken a risk assessment and found no health or safety concerns associated with the preparation produced using the specified enzyme processing aid," Mr Booth said.

"I encourage all interested stakeholders to provide comments by 6pm (Canberra time) 24 March 2020," Mr Booth said.

When preparing proposals to change the Food Standards Code, FSANZ follows legislated requirements set out in the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Act 1991. All FSANZ decisions on proposals are notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.