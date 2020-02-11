New stock truck effluent disposal site for cleaner, safer roads gets iwi blessing

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 14:40

A new stock truck effluent disposal site was opened at the foot of the Kaimai Range today by local mana whenua representatives.

The site represents a significant step towards making Waikato roads and the environment cleaner and safe. It will reduce the risk of waste spillages onto roads from trucks carrying livestock to and from the Bay of Plenty and across the Waikato region and prevent it from entering waterways.

The new facility is at the intersection of SH29 and SH24, three kilometres east of Te Poi. It is located adjacent to an existing police-operated enforcement and weigh-in facility to ensure traffic flows safely with minimal disruption for residents and the general public.

Waikato regional councillor and chair of the regional transport committee Hugh Vercoe said: "While this may seem an unassuming site, the essential need it meets for the Matamata-Piako and wider Waikato communities shouldn’t be understated.

"Careful planning and stakeholder engagement over a number of years have ensured we were able to provide the smart solution and value for money residents and ratepayers called for.

"The facility represents a considered and collaborative response to concerns from local communities, improving safety without tarnishing the landscape at the foot of the majestic Kaimai Range," Cr Vercoe said.

The site has been developed by Waikato Regional Council and the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, in consultation with Matamata-Piako District Council and with support from other key stakeholders.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Portfolio Delivery Manager, Darryl Coalter, said: "Besides being unpleasant and bad for the environment, spilled stock effluent can present a skidding danger and create a safety hazard on roads by being splattered on to windscreens.

"We’re pleased to be working with our partners to make journeys through the Waikato and over to the Bay of Plenty safer and more pleasant," Mr Coalter said.

The facility includes a 50,000 litre tank below the ground, odour extractor and monitoring system and is designed to be easy to use for stock truck drivers.

Matamata-Piako Mayor Ash Tanner said the new effluent disposal site was a step in the right direction towards keeping the district the right kind of green.

"An easily accessible site for truck drivers to purge effluent from their trucks is a huge benefit towards keeping it off our roads. Safety on our road is paramount, we don’t want anything on our roads that could potentially cause a crash."

Mayor Ash said Matamata-Piako is a popular route for many tourists travelling between Waikato to Bay of Plenty and diverting the effluent from the roads will go a long way to working towards keeping the district clean and green.

The cost of constructing and operating the new facility will be funded by Waikato Regional Council and the Transport Agency. A targeted rate for stock truck effluent disposal facilities has been collected by the council for this purpose since 2012.

It will help ensure the sort of spillages that may have tarnished the roads and reputations of the important road freight and farming sectors could soon become a thing of the past.