Boil Water Notice remains in place for Alexandra

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 14:59

The Boil Water Notice issued by Central Otago District Council on Friday 7 February remains in place for residents and visitors of Alexandra. Council is closely monitoring the situation so it can be removed as soon as possible.

The notice is being attributed to the 90mm of rainfall recorded over 24 hours on 4 February. This equates to over a quarter of Alexandra’s average expected annual rainfall of 363mm.

Central Otago District Council Water Services Manager Quentin Adams said "due to the high intensity of rainfall last week, a spike in water levels resulted in dirty water entering our bore".

"Council’s top priority is providing our community with safe and healthy drinking water. This notice was issued as a safeguard."

Under the Boil Water Notice, those affected are urged to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation, cooking, and cleaning teeth, until further notice. Council recommends boiling water for a minimum of one minute, then allowing it to cool naturally before use.

Tankers containing free, fresh drinking water are situated in Alexandra at Molyneux Park (outside Ice Inline), St John The Baptist Catholic Church (3 Killarney Street), and at the entrance of Poplar Grove (off Earnscleugh Road). This is available to both residents and visitors.

Quentin Adams advised that Council is working to lift the Boil Water Notice as soon as possible.

"For Council to be confident that the notice can be lifted, we require at least three days of clear water testing. Our experts are carrying out continuous testing on the water supply. We expect the notice to be lifted on Thursday but will confirm that at the time. We thank the Alexandra community for their continued patience during this time."

The planning process is currently underway for a new water treatment plant which will be sited above Clyde and will treat water from bores alongside Lake Dunstan. This will provide treated drinking water to Clyde and Alexandra. The new treatment plant is expected to remove the requirement for Council to issue Boil Water Notices during extreme weather events.

Completion date for the new water treatment plant will be determined by the final design. A decision will be made on this by Council in June 2020. Work on the accompanying pipeline has commenced and is also scheduled for completion by June 2020.